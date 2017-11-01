Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US storms cause ‘remarkable’ spike in mortgage delinquencies

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have caused US mortgage delinquencies to rise to the highest level in four years, but policies put in place by government sponsored agencies have largely insulated mortgage credit risk transfer investors from any fallout.

  • By David Bell
  • 09:15 PM
Data from the Mortgage Bankers Association for the third quarter showed significant increases in mortgage delinquency rates in all severity categories. The largest increase was in the 30-59 day delinquent category, which rose by 57bp from 2.27% in the second quarter to 2.84% in the third quarter, a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 113,334.69 325 13.12%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 97,524.38 280 11.29%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 81,616.94 245 9.45%
4 JPMorgan 62,040.18 194 7.18%
5 Credit Suisse 45,446.96 135 5.26%