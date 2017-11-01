Watermark
Raiffeisen securitizes €1.2bn of Slovak loans

Raiffeisen Bank International has securitized a €1.2bn portfolio of loans from its Slovak subsidiary, Tatra banka, consisting of corporate and project finance debt. Dealogic records no previous securitization of Slovak assets, or with RBI as the originator.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 07:00 PM

The synthetic securitization was tranched into senior, mezzanine and junior risk positions. The credit risk of the mezzanine tranche was sold to a European institutional investor, while RBI kept the risk on the senior and junior tranches.

The risk shed through the trade will strengthen RBI's fully loaded common ...

