Maisons du Monde’s debut CB eight times covered

“It was a very good outcome,” a banker involved said. “The valuation is incredibly good and the demand was very strong. We presounded the deal yesterday and wall-crossed 12 accounts. Based on the feedback and indications, we were already covered. We launched the deal this morning with a
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.