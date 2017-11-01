Watermark
Go to Asia edition

FCA accuses four UK IPO investors of illegally discussing prices

The Financial Conduct Authority has issued a first statement of objections to four asset management companies, which it believes may have broken competition law during the marketing of two IPOs in 2014 and 2015.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:30 PM

The asset managers under investigation are Artemis Investment Management, Hargreave Hale, Newton Investment Management and River & Mercantile Asset Mangement.

The regulator alleges that the four firms shared the prices they were willing to pay for shares during the IPO process. The FCA declined to comment on which ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 401,551.43 1518 9.03%
2 JPMorgan 365,077.84 1661 8.21%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 350,344.45 1244 7.88%
4 Goldman Sachs 259,449.49 881 5.84%
5 Barclays 258,362.60 1018 5.81%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 43,007.67 186 6.91%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,549.85 129 5.87%
3 BNP Paribas 31,900.23 193 5.12%
4 Barclays 31,556.89 90 5.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,325.92 100 5.03%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,688.87 98 8.79%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,883.38 94 7.25%
3 UBS 17,182.01 68 6.96%
4 Citi 16,974.51 104 6.88%
5 Goldman Sachs 16,323.87 89 6.62%