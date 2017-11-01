Reinsurance fund raises $543m of equity in wake of hurricanes

Numis Securities was bookrunner on the deal, which more than doubled the fund's capital.
The London-listed fund recieved applications and commitments for 543m new 'C' shares at $1 a share. That is a 4% discount to the last trade before announcement, which had been $1.04.According to Dealogic the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.