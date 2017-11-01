Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Greece completes debt exchange programme, next bailout tranche under discussion

Greece was able to exchange more than €25bn of old bonds for new assets in an exercise designed to normalise the borrower’s curve. The offer ended on Tuesday, in the midst of discussions about the conditions that will be attached to Greece’s next tranche of emergency loans.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04:45 PM

Take-up of the €29.7bn bonds offered in Greece’s debt swap exercise was around 86%. The 20 existing bonds covered maturities from 2023 to 2042 and are to be replaced with five larger bonds.

The programme comes just ahead of the next tranche of Greece's emergency bailout loans. The eurozone's ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 8.92%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.77%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.69%
4 Barclays 15,336.60 24 7.41%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.11%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,381.13 125 11.89%
2 Citi 51,314.15 130 11.43%
3 HSBC 34,944.78 85 7.78%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,966.38 103 7.56%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,625.35 71 6.60%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 34,541.86 115 7.24%
2 UniCredit 33,483.35 116 7.02%
3 Barclays 32,840.38 79 6.89%
4 Goldman Sachs 31,731.55 86 6.66%
5 BNP Paribas 31,635.81 68 6.64%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 93,557.29 318 7.28%
2 JPMorgan 93,353.57 536 7.26%
3 HSBC 80,943.77 293 6.30%
4 Barclays 66,829.54 209 5.20%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,130.91 213 5.15%