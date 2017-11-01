Watermark
Banks plan festive finish for €3bn Refresco LBO

Lead banks have scheduled a December date for the syndication of a €3bn equivalent multicurrency loan package that is supporting PAI and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation’s leveraged buyout of bottling company Refresco.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:00 PM

Refresco has named the loan issuer subsidiary as Sunshine, and set commitments for December 14 for its new offering of seven year cov-lite term loans in euros, sterling and dollars.

The €1.217m tranche is guided at 325bp-350bp over Euribor. A £200m tranche has been guided at 400bp-425bp ...

