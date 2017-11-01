Banks plan festive finish for €3bn Refresco LBO

Refresco has named the loan issuer subsidiary as Sunshine, and set commitments for December 14 for its new offering of seven year cov-lite term loans in euros, sterling and dollars.The €1.217m tranche is guided at 325bp-350bp over Euribor. A £200m tranche has been guided at 400bp-425bp ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.