Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Reign of Spain in hybrids continues, while sterling pipeline builds

On Wednesday Spanish telecoms company Telefónica brought the third hybrid from a Spanish corporate issuer this November, following deals by Ferrovial and Iberdrola.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 02:45 PM
Like Iberdrola, Telefónica has been a regular issuer of hybrid bonds and had six outstanding deals totalling €5.35bn before Wednesday's offering was announced by lead managers Banca IMI, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CaixaBank, Crédit Agricole, MUFG, Morgan Stanley, UBS and

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 165,709.24 723 7.14%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 148,839.49 678 6.41%
3 Citi 131,318.60 702 5.66%
4 Goldman Sachs 106,177.73 455 4.57%
5 Barclays 101,142.61 458 4.36%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,252.71 139 8.76%
2 Barclays 24,591.58 100 7.36%
3 Deutsche Bank 22,401.48 95 6.71%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,116.45 105 6.02%
5 HSBC 19,270.20 91 5.77%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,206.88 60 7.42%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,789.41 55 6.99%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,954.72 59 6.13%
4 Credit Suisse 5,934.63 62 6.11%
5 BNP Paribas 5,208.30 57 5.36%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 34,150.97 267 10.72%
2 Citi 27,088.27 216 8.50%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,898.02 230 8.13%
4 Goldman Sachs 23,879.66 170 7.50%
5 Barclays 20,574.75 141 6.46%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 27,190.45 137 6.40%
2 Barclays 26,789.55 124 6.31%
3 Deutsche Bank 26,527.50 96 6.25%
4 HSBC 25,768.83 124 6.07%
5 Citi 23,059.44 100 5.43%