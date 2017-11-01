Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Renewables firm grows bond offering in busy US HY market

TerraForm Power, the former SunEdison renewable energy yield company, priced two tranches of high yield bonds on Tuesday after increasing the overall size of the offering from $1bn to $1.2bn.

  • By Richard Metcalf
  • 02:30 PM

RBC Capital Markets was the left lead on the deal, which comprises a $700m 10 year note and a $500m five year.

Following an investor call at 10am, initial price talk of between 5% and 5.125% was given for the 10 year, along with guidance that the five ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 165,709.24 723 7.14%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 148,839.49 678 6.41%
3 Citi 131,318.60 702 5.66%
4 Goldman Sachs 106,177.73 455 4.57%
5 Barclays 101,142.61 458 4.36%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,252.71 139 8.76%
2 Barclays 24,591.58 100 7.36%
3 Deutsche Bank 22,401.48 95 6.71%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,116.45 105 6.02%
5 HSBC 19,270.20 91 5.77%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,206.88 60 7.42%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,789.41 55 6.99%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,954.72 59 6.13%
4 Credit Suisse 5,934.63 62 6.11%
5 BNP Paribas 5,208.30 57 5.36%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 34,150.97 267 10.72%
2 Citi 27,088.27 216 8.50%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,898.02 230 8.13%
4 Goldman Sachs 23,879.66 170 7.50%
5 Barclays 20,574.75 141 6.46%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 27,190.45 137 6.40%
2 Barclays 26,789.55 124 6.31%
3 Deutsche Bank 26,527.50 96 6.25%
4 HSBC 25,768.83 124 6.07%
5 Citi 23,059.44 100 5.43%