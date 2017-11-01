Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EU states jostle for power over clearing in leaked doc

Discussions by European member states over the supervision of foreign clearing houses have proposed changes to European Commission legislation that would strengthen the role of central banks and the ESRB, according to a leaked document seen by GlobalCapital.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 02:30 PM

While edits to the proposed legislation are a work in progress, member states are angling to involve their central banks and the European Systemic Risk Board in decisions over whether to relocate foreign clearing houses to the Union.

The revelations are included in a document discussed by expert representatives ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 401,551.43 1518 9.03%
2 JPMorgan 365,077.84 1661 8.21%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 350,344.45 1244 7.88%
4 Goldman Sachs 259,449.49 881 5.84%
5 Barclays 258,362.60 1018 5.81%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 43,007.67 186 6.91%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,549.85 129 5.87%
3 BNP Paribas 31,900.23 193 5.12%
4 Barclays 31,556.89 90 5.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,325.92 100 5.03%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,688.87 98 8.79%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,883.38 94 7.25%
3 UBS 17,182.01 68 6.96%
4 Citi 16,974.51 104 6.88%
5 Goldman Sachs 16,323.87 89 6.62%