Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Cattolica lines up inaugural benchmark after M&A

Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione has picked banks to arrange a roadshow for a benchmark tier two bond, after buying a stake in two other insurance companies.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 01:00 PM

The roadshow for the 30 year non-call 10 deal starts on Thursday, and Banca IMIBarclaysNomura and UBS are joint bookrunners for the deal.

It will be the first Solvency II-compliant bond issued by the insurer. It has one outstanding bond in the market, issued in December 2013 at a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 11,570.41 60 6.04%
2 UniCredit 9,583.57 75 5.00%
3 BNP Paribas 8,829.55 43 4.61%
4 Commerzbank Group 8,311.87 54 4.34%
5 LBBW 8,163.54 49 4.26%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 101,742.73 413 6.88%
2 Citi 95,269.21 544 6.44%
3 Goldman Sachs 93,436.24 491 6.32%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 89,669.28 373 6.06%
5 JPMorgan 85,445.39 406 5.78%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 81,769.60 419 10.90%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 72,195.68 316 9.62%
3 Goldman Sachs 72,004.70 413 9.60%
4 JPMorgan 71,321.17 312 9.51%
5 Morgan Stanley 71,116.78 303 9.48%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 LBBW 5,605.63 20 6.35%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,543.24 22 6.28%
3 BNP Paribas 5,467.55 18 6.20%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 5,313.69 20 6.02%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,949.16 20 5.61%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,461.63 27 12.50%
2 HSBC 8,882.01 36 11.73%
3 BNP Paribas 6,278.15 28 8.29%
4 Citi 4,542.03 36 6.00%
5 Credit Suisse 4,325.15 22 5.71%