Exotix adds more to bulked-up frontier markets team

Tracy Kivunyu has been appointed senior equity research analyst for telecoms across frontier markets and will be based in Kenya. Kivunyu was previously at African Alliance as equity analyst.Waseem Khan has been hired as equity research analyst for financial companies in Bangladesh. Khan was previously at BRAC ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.