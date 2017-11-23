Anton Oilfield shows high yield success story
Anton Oilfield Services Group, rated Caa1/—/CCC, ventured into the volatile market on Tuesday to close its exchange and new money offering, taking home $300m in the process.
The market backdrop, with some high yield deals getting pulled recently and secondary spreads widening in Asia, was less than ideal for Anton’s liability management efforts this month. The Chinese company began courting investors in a non-deal roadshow in September when its existing notes had a nearly 10
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.