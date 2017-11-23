Huarong unit debuts in euros, Fosun returns

Initial price guidance for Huarong Real Estate’s five year euro bond was set at 170bp over mid-swaps area by joint global co-ordinators Bank of China, DBS, ICBC International, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Société Générale and UBS in the morning in Asia.BoCom International and China Minsheng Banking Corp ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.