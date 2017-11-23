Watermark
Go to Global edition

Hebei Construction, Cofco Womai gear up for IPOs

China’s Hebei Construction Group is preparing to launch its potential $300m Hong Kong IPO on December 4, according to two sources close to the transaction.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 10:15 AM


The issuer, alongside joint sponsors CICC and CMB International, completed investor education for the deal in the week of November 20.

The company, which builds residential, public and industrial and commercial buildings, will use the IPO proceeds to fund existing and future projects and equity investments. Some ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 14,387.19 80 5.94%
2 UBS 14,030.71 85 5.79%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,862.79 55 4.48%
4 Morgan Stanley 10,582.14 55 4.37%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 10,077.47 51 4.16%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,861.81 221 8.10%
2 Citi 30,974.97 190 7.63%
3 JPMorgan 24,016.48 139 5.92%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,655.77 107 5.09%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 17,305.91 132 4.26%

Asian polls & awards