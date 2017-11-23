Sasseur, Greenland Reits plan 2018 Singapore floats

The private equity sponsor-backed trust, which invests in outlet malls in China, is likely to start roadshows in January as it anticipates a better response from investors then, the bankers said.Bank of China, Citi and DBS — the IPO’s lead banks — have already lined up a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.