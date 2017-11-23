CPI Ronghe exits with $306m maiden facility

Deutsche Bank led the transaction, which had a two year maturity and was priced at a margin of 120bp over dollar Libor.The loan was split into a $270m portion and a €30m ($35.6m) tranche. But the latter was supplied only by Deutsche and not syndicated to a wider ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.