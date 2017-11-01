Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Cemex rips tighter on euro return

Mexican cement group Cemex made a spectacular return to European bond markets on Tuesday, increasing the size of a seven year non-call three deal that bankers saw as coming inside fair value.

  • By Oliver West
  • 03:30 AM

BB/BB- rated Cemex announced initial price thoughts of 3.25% area for an expected €400m of December 2024s first thing on Tuesday.

Active bookrunners BNP ParibasHSBC and JP Morgan received almost €2.9bn of orders from more than 300 investors, enabling them to offer guidance of 2.875%-3%. But the strength of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 64,150.86 300 9.64%
2 HSBC 60,813.59 336 9.14%
3 JPMorgan 56,252.57 244 8.45%
4 Deutsche Bank 30,431.92 127 4.57%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 29,003.86 206 4.36%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,874.63 54 14.33%
2 JPMorgan 15,690.43 56 11.91%
3 HSBC 15,451.13 39 11.73%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,566.98 45 8.78%
5 Santander 11,398.01 43 8.65%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,680.88 90 13.22%
2 Citi 24,571.09 84 12.17%
3 HSBC 17,587.52 66 8.71%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,117.91 28 5.01%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 10,114.05 47 5.01%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,133.69 26 8.84%
2 UniCredit 2,871.14 21 8.10%
3 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 7.90%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,594.98 10 7.32%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 6.49%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Nov 2017
1 AXIS Bank 12,111.70 172 22.47%
2 ICICI Bank 5,457.07 144 10.12%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 5,287.28 154 9.81%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,882.40 43 7.20%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 2,568.57 62 4.77%