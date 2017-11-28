Watermark
Go to Asia edition

JP Morgan tells US securitization buyers to get on the defensive

At JP Morgan’s fixed income markets 2018 outlook conference in New York on Tuesday, investors were advised to move into more defensive positions, with macro factors expected to weigh on credit next year.

  • By David Bell
  • 28 Nov 2017

Most analysts at the conference recommended moving up the capital structure in their respective asset classes, given the historically tight levels that most products are now trading at and the risk of external shocks to credit markets next year.

The macro headwinds that were cited most often at ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 111,866.13 322 12.99%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 97,835.52 286 11.36%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 81,904.68 250 9.51%
4 JPMorgan 62,040.18 194 7.21%
5 Credit Suisse 44,939.65 139 5.22%