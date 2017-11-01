Allianz, Talanx hit euros in ‘flying’ market

Allianz offered three tranches of debt from its Dutch financing subsidiary, Allianz Finance II BV, setting a final total size of €2bn — at the upper limit of the €1.5bn to €2bn range signalled earlier in the day.The total order book reached about €6.5bn. Bank of America Merrill ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.