Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ING picks up 10 year TLAC with ‘sensible’ execution

ING was selling new senior unsecured bonds out of its holding company on Tuesday, leaving a small new issue premium of about 5bp for investors.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 01:00 PM

Citi, Deutsche Bank, ING, Société Générale and UBS were running the sale of the Dutch bank’s new January 2028 senior notes.

The bookrunners began with price thoughts in the high 60bp area over mid-swaps, but were able to guide investors into a spread of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 11,570.41 60 6.05%
2 UniCredit 9,509.62 74 4.97%
3 BNP Paribas 8,829.55 43 4.62%
4 Commerzbank Group 8,311.87 54 4.35%
5 LBBW 8,089.59 48 4.23%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 101,410.35 412 6.97%
2 Citi 94,505.55 541 6.49%
3 Goldman Sachs 93,261.47 490 6.41%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 89,018.88 371 6.11%
5 JPMorgan 84,930.95 403 5.83%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 81,719.60 418 10.98%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 72,020.91 315 9.68%
3 Goldman Sachs 71,829.93 412 9.65%
4 JPMorgan 71,029.98 310 9.54%
5 Morgan Stanley 70,784.40 302 9.51%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 LBBW 5,605.63 20 6.35%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,543.24 22 6.28%
3 BNP Paribas 5,467.55 18 6.20%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 5,313.69 20 6.02%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,949.16 20 5.61%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,461.63 27 12.77%
2 HSBC 8,882.01 36 11.99%
3 BNP Paribas 6,278.15 28 8.47%
4 Citi 4,542.03 36 6.13%
5 Credit Suisse 4,325.15 22 5.84%