Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Three, seven and 15 year tenors on offer from euro corporates

The three corporate bond issuers who sold new issues in euros on Tuesday offered something short, something intermediate and something long. The shorter tranches benefitted from the most interest.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:30 PM

Irish headquartered US energy technology company Johnson Controls sold the shortest deal of the day. Lead managers Commerzbank, Danske Bank and UniCredit announced the expected €500m transaction with initial price thoughts of 45bp over mid-swaps.

The Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ rated issuer sold a €1bn 6.5 year ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 165,020.08 720 7.16%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 147,164.06 670 6.38%
3 Citi 130,156.84 695 5.65%
4 Goldman Sachs 105,456.06 450 4.58%
5 Barclays 100,101.07 452 4.34%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 29,093.61 138 8.80%
2 Barclays 24,591.58 100 7.44%
3 Deutsche Bank 22,242.38 94 6.73%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,050.48 104 6.07%
5 HSBC 19,270.20 91 5.83%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,123.00 59 7.40%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,789.41 55 7.05%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,954.72 59 6.19%
4 Credit Suisse 5,934.63 62 6.16%
5 BNP Paribas 5,208.30 57 5.41%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 34,050.97 266 10.82%
2 Citi 26,963.27 215 8.56%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,506.35 227 8.10%
4 Goldman Sachs 23,587.99 168 7.49%
5 Barclays 20,408.08 140 6.48%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 27,024.48 136 6.38%
2 Barclays 26,623.58 123 6.29%
3 Deutsche Bank 26,527.50 96 6.27%
4 HSBC 25,768.83 124 6.09%
5 Citi 23,059.44 100 5.45%