Three, seven and 15 year tenors on offer from euro corporates

Irish headquartered US energy technology company Johnson Controls sold the shortest deal of the day. Lead managers Commerzbank, Danske Bank and UniCredit announced the expected €500m transaction with initial price thoughts of 45bp over mid-swaps.The Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ rated issuer sold a €1bn 6.5 year ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.