Sembcorp to price as GCC project bonds gain momentum
Emirates Sembcorp Water & Power has opened books on its $400m amortising note. Some market participants say the move signals the next phase of GCC fiscal rebalancing as governments look to offload fully operational infrastructure projects onto international investors, though others are sceptical that the trend will really take off.
The deal marks the second project or infrastructure bond from the United Arab Emirates this year, following Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (Adcop)'s $3.037bn dual tranche
bond in October. Such bonds will become more frequent in 2018, a Dubai based portfolio manager and a DCM banker
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.