BoE: New EU-UK derivatives rules needed for Brexit

The problems could arise if there is no agreement on financial services passporting rights between the European Union and the UK after Brexit. This would mean that affected companies would be unable to service uncleared over the counter derivatives contracts with counterparties in the corresponding, and separate, jurisdiction....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.