ECB to stop buying CPT covered bonds
The European Central Bank will stop buying conditional pass through (CPT) covered bonds from sub-investment grade issuers from February 2018.
The ECB said in a public disclosure
that “in view of the potentially higher risks to which they expose the Eurosystem” covered bonds “shall be excluded from purchases under the CBPP3 … [when] they have a conditional pass-through structure … and they are issued by an entity
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.