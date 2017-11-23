Far East Horizon brings ‘unique’ deal to the market

Joint global co-ordinators, bookrunners and lead managers HSBC, Standard Chartered and UBS released initial price guidance for the subordinated perpetual non call five year note at the 5.75% area. Haitong Bank was also a joint bookrunner.Investors are familiar with the Far East name given ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.