CapitaLand Retail China hunts for $77m from follow-on

The transaction is being run by sole bookrunner and underwriter DBS, the Singapore-listed Reit said in a stock exchange announcement.CRCT is offering 51.5m new units in the base deal for S$1.553 to S$1.612 each, which would raise S$83m. There is a greenshoe of an additional 12.9m new ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.