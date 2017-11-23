TVS Logistics out for $153m senior secured loan

The fundraising consists of a $100m-equivalent five year term loan and a $50m-equivalent three year revolver.Lenders can chip in in both the currencies, but the final fundraising is likely to be split between a $87.5m tranche in dollars and a £49m ($65.3m) portion denominated in sterling. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.