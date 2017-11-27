CMBS rally to lose steam in 2018, says JPM

The US CMBS market surprised observers this year, with private label deal flow easily outpacing 2016 levels to reach $83bn year to date, and spreads plummeting to the tightest levels since 2014.But 2018 could be the year that the music stops, according to the analysts. In ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.