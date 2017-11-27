Watermark
CMBS rally to lose steam in 2018, says JPM

The long rally in US CMBS that has taken place since the financial crisis will likely run out of steam next year, say analysts at JP Morgan, as the market moves into the final stretch of a bull run that has seen spreads plummet to their tightest levels in years.

  • By Max Adams
  • 27 Nov 2017

The US CMBS market surprised observers this year, with private label deal flow easily outpacing 2016 levels to reach $83bn year to date, and spreads plummeting to the tightest levels since 2014.

But 2018 could be the year that the music stops, according to the analysts. In ...

