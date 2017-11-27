Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley lead latest Scout24 sale

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are leading the sale of a 9.3% stake in Scout24, the German online classified advertising firm, for about €345m. The deal is covered, according to a banker involved.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 27 Nov 2017

Launched at around 4.45pm in London, the sale consists of up to 10m shares at a price range of €34.45 to market, a maximum discount of 3.2%.

Willis Lux Holdings 2 Sàrl in liquidation, a vehicle for Hellman & Friedman, and MEP Ord GmbH & Co KG, a holding company ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 397,874.23 1502 9.03%
2 JPMorgan 363,481.85 1652 8.25%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 348,228.35 1238 7.90%
4 Goldman Sachs 258,323.50 873 5.86%
5 Barclays 255,555.03 1005 5.80%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 42,576.30 185 6.91%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,549.85 129 5.93%
3 BNP Paribas 31,292.71 190 5.08%
4 Barclays 31,263.10 89 5.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,894.55 99 5.01%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,646.52 97 8.82%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,632.84 92 7.18%
3 Citi 16,974.51 104 6.91%
4 UBS 16,761.62 67 6.83%
5 Goldman Sachs 16,323.87 89 6.65%