Fitch boosts levfin team with sell side hires

Fitch Ratings has hired two experienced bankers to help expand its footprint in US leveraged finance.

  • By David Bell
  • 27 Nov 2017

The rating agency has made two hires to develop the firm’s presence in leveraged finance capital markets on the east and west coast.

Tom Egan has joined the firm in San Francisco as managing director and global head of business for corporates and structured credit. He was ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,543.40 76 7.16%
2 BNP Paribas 17,929.06 112 6.57%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,275.80 61 5.60%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,293.34 81 5.24%
5 HSBC 14,241.08 92 5.22%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,123.00 59 7.40%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,789.41 55 7.05%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,954.72 59 6.19%
4 Credit Suisse 5,934.63 62 6.16%
5 BNP Paribas 5,208.30 57 5.41%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 33,802.85 265 10.75%
2 Citi 26,963.27 215 8.58%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,506.35 227 8.11%
4 Goldman Sachs 23,587.99 168 7.50%
5 Barclays 20,408.08 140 6.49%