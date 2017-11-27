ADB launches first gender equality bond

Asian Development Bank sold a NZ$130m November 2027 clip via Crédit Agricole on November 13. The trade carried a coupon of 3.45% and was priced at par.The proceeds of the bond, purchased by Dai-ichi Life Insurance of Japan, will go towards financing projects promoting gender ...
