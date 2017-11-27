Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ADB launches first gender equality bond

The Asian Development bank has issued its first bond to finance projects promoting women’s empowerment in Asia and the Pacific.

  • By William Chambers
  • 27 Nov 2017

Asian Development Bank sold a NZ$130m November 2027 clip via Crédit Agricole on November 13. The trade carried a coupon of 3.45% and was priced at par.

The proceeds of the bond, purchased by Dai-ichi Life Insurance of Japan, will go towards financing projects promoting gender ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 8.92%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.77%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.69%
4 Barclays 15,336.60 24 7.41%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.11%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,381.13 125 11.91%
2 Citi 51,314.15 130 11.44%
3 HSBC 34,944.78 85 7.79%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,966.38 103 7.58%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,250.35 70 6.52%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 34,541.86 115 7.30%
2 UniCredit 33,423.92 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 32,362.77 78 6.84%
4 Goldman Sachs 31,731.55 86 6.70%
5 BNP Paribas 31,535.13 67 6.66%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 93,456.61 317 7.30%
2 JPMorgan 93,353.57 536 7.29%
3 HSBC 80,943.77 293 6.32%
4 Barclays 66,264.15 207 5.18%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,092.39 212 5.16%