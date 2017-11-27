UniCredit applies for GACS guarantee as FINO progresses

FINO is UniCredit's two-phase sale of €17.7bn in NPLs, comprising predominantly the very worst 'sofferenze' category.During phase one, the €17.7bn loan book was moved into two securitized structures at an average price of 13% of face value. The €2.3bn portfolio was to be securitized and split between ...
