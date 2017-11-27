Watermark
Go to Asia edition

UniCredit applies for GACS guarantee as FINO progresses

Unicredit is seeking an Italian government guarantee for the senior tranche of a portfolio of securitized non-performing loans after gaining an important rating from Moody’s and DBRS on the notes, allowing it to go forward with its “failure is not an option” (FINO) asset disposal plan.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 27 Nov 2017

FINO is UniCredit's two-phase sale of €17.7bn in NPLs, comprising predominantly the very worst 'sofferenze' category.

During phase one, the €17.7bn loan book was moved into two securitized structures at an average price of 13% of face value. The €2.3bn portfolio was to be securitized and split between ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 111,812.59 321 13.01%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 97,835.52 286 11.38%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 81,904.68 250 9.53%
4 JPMorgan 62,040.18 194 7.22%
5 Credit Suisse 44,939.65 139 5.23%