Watermark
Go to Asia edition

MOEX announces changes as MiFID II approaches

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) on Monday expressed its intention to be recognised as a third-country trading venue under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II), listing some of the steps it has taken to become compliant.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 27 Nov 2017

The much anticipated MiFID II and its sister regulation MiFIR will come into effect on January 3, with the intention of increasing the transparency of European financial markets. 

In a statement, MOEX laid out some of the changes it has made to improve transaction and reporting standards, including ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 406,462.62 1540 9.07%
2 JPMorgan 368,717.28 1677 8.23%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 351,610.08 1253 7.85%
4 Goldman Sachs 262,129.31 893 5.85%
5 Barclays 259,734.26 1029 5.80%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 43,490.86 187 6.92%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,549.85 129 5.82%
3 BNP Paribas 32,287.11 196 5.14%
4 Barclays 31,556.89 90 5.02%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,325.92 100 4.99%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,939.88 101 8.81%
2 Morgan Stanley 18,091.33 95 7.26%
3 UBS 17,372.80 70 6.98%
4 Citi 17,147.75 106 6.88%
5 Goldman Sachs 16,711.26 93 6.71%