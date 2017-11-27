AIIB swoops on fellow supra to add to treasury team

David Le Brun, formerly principal risk officer at the African Development Bank, joins AIIB to focus on “sustaining and integrating the LTFP (long term financial projections) model”, according to AIIB treasurer Søren Elbech.Before joining AfDB, Le Brun was senior consultant, risk management at fintech firm SunGard from ...
