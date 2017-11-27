China Education sets the stage for HK listing

Sole sponsor BNP Paribas and global co-ordinator Citic CLSA Securities started pre-marketing the deal on Monday, with the issuer looking to become the fifth Chinese education company to hold an IPO in Hong Kong this year.Investor education commenced after the company received the go-ahead from the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.