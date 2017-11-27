Watermark
China Education sets the stage for HK listing

China Education Group has started sounding out investors for a Hong Kong IPO of around $400m, laying the groundwork for bookbuilding to begin next week.

  • By John Loh
  • 27 Nov 2017

Sole sponsor BNP Paribas and global co-ordinator Citic CLSA Securities started pre-marketing the deal on Monday, with the issuer looking to become the fifth Chinese education company to hold an IPO in Hong Kong this year.

Investor education commenced after the company received the go-ahead from the ...

Asian polls & awards