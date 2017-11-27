Indian lenders sign up for BPRL's $400m loan

DBS and State Bank of India were the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for Bharat PetroResources' (BPRL) financing.The duo brought in lead arrangers Punjab National Bank for $75m and Axis Bank for $35m. Indian Overseas Bank joined as an arranger, taking $5m of the facility. SBI retained ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.