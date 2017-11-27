Watermark
Indian lenders sign up for BPRL's $400m loan

A $400m loan for Bharat Petroleum Corp’s (BPCL) offshore unit was allocated last week, attracting commitments from three Indian banks during the two months it was open to participants.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 27 Nov 2017

DBS and State Bank of India were the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for Bharat PetroResources' (BPRL) financing. 

The duo brought in lead arrangers Punjab National Bank for $75m and Axis Bank for $35m. Indian Overseas Bank joined as an arranger, taking $5m of the facility. SBI retained ...

