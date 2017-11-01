The week in renminbi: Shenzhen Connect breaks northbound turnover record, BlackRock eyes long term opportunities with Belt and Road, UOB opens new branch in China

Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect northbound trading hits new high, BlackRock strategist says Belt and Road will bring about new opportunities in Asia for long term investors, and United Overseas Bank (UOB) opens a new branch in Kunming, Yunnan province.

