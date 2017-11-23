Tech giant Alibaba sets sights on dollar deal

The e-commerce giant will hold conference calls with investors on Monday and Tuesday ahead of an SEC-registered transaction.Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners for the senior unsecured outing. Terms for the deal, including size, tenor and coupon, are yet ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.