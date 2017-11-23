Watermark
Tech giant Alibaba sets sights on dollar deal

China’s Alibaba Group Holding, which wowed the debt market three years ago with the largest G3 bond on record from Asia ex-Japan, is preparing for a comeback, mandating banks for its upcoming dollar outing.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 03:45 AM

The e-commerce giant will hold conference calls with investors on Monday and Tuesday ahead of an SEC-registered transaction.

Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners for the senior unsecured outing. Terms for the deal, including size, tenor and coupon, are yet ...

