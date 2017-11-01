Veteran EM trader back in the market
An experienced emerging markets bond trader, who left Investec Bank in January as part of the South African bank’s bond business cull, is joining Stifel, according to two sources.
Matthew Edwards was among those that left Investec Bank when it made redundant senior figures in DCM
, syndicate and sales trading earlier this year, saying that it was planning to refocus on core UK and European clients through its corporate and acquisition finance team. Almost all the bank’s
