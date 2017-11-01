Sbanken Boligkreditt to join covered bond ranks
Sbanken Boligkreditt, formally known as Skandiabanken, has said that it expects to take advantage of its newly established Euro Medium Term Note programme for long-term funding to begin issuing euro denominated covered bonds.
In its third quarter results
publication the Norwegian issuer said that it was planning to issue euro covered bonds during the first half of 2018 and intends to issue from its Aaa Moody’s rated €5bn programme, which is “expected to ensure quick and efficient access to the
