Trust me: HK IPOs set for new sector as Shandong nears

Shandong International Trust is set to be a test case for international investor interest in Chinese trusts, as it readies the first such IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sector’s opaque nature will pose a challenge, but if the company pulls off a successful listing, it will open the doors for others to follow, writes Jonathan Breen.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 12:00 PM
Shandong Trust, which provides financial and wealth management services in China, started gauging buy-side interest on Monday for its IPO of around $400m. Sponsors BoCom International, CCB International and Haitong International quickly found support from mainland institutions, as well as strong interest from offshore accounts, said bankers working ...

