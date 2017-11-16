Vista Land shakes off high yield concerns
Philippine homebuilder Vista Land & Lifescapes sealed a successful dollar deal on Monday, despite venturing into a shaky market full of sceptical high yield investors.
Last week, the high yield market in Asia ex-Japan ended on a sour note after three issuers were forced to pull their bonds as a result of volatility in the market. Investors are approaching the end of the year more cautiously, particularly as they know a great deal
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.