Investors pile into rare UK CMBS

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has priced the £350m Taurus 2017-2 CMBS, the first transaction backed by a UK commercial property loan since 2015.

  • By Bill Thornhill, Sam Kerr
  • 06:00 PM

The deal is backed by a single loan secured on a portfolio of 127 'last mile' logistics properties in the UK and will be sold in five tranches, rated triple-A to double-B. All classes have an expected maturity of November 2022.

All tranches across the capital stack sold ...

