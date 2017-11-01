Watermark
NatWest boosts capital with synthetic CLO

NatWest has taken advantage of robust market conditions and improved its capital position with a synthetic securitization of loans called Nightingale 2017-1.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 05:00 PM

The synthetic balance sheet CLO was structured and arranged by NatWest Markets for National Westminster Bank and was the second in the series following one deal issued in 2016.

In this case the bond was secured on SME loans, residential mortgages and commercial income producing real ...

