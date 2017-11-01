NatWest boosts capital with synthetic CLO

The synthetic balance sheet CLO was structured and arranged by NatWest Markets for National Westminster Bank and was the second in the series following one deal issued in 2016.In this case the bond was secured on SME loans, residential mortgages and commercial income producing real ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.