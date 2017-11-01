My Money Bank mandates French auto ABS

The issuer will be engaging in a pan-European roadshow starting on Monday November 27, spending the first day in the Netherlands and Paris.
The team will meet investors in Germany and London on Tuesday 28 and will take additional investor slots upon request on Wednesday 29.My Money ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.