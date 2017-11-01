Watermark
My Money Bank mandates French auto ABS

Cerberus-owned lender My Money Bank, formerly GE Money Bank, has mandated BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Morgan Stanley to sell a French auto ABS, Sapphireone Auto 2017-1.

The issuer will be engaging in a pan-European roadshow starting on Monday November 27, spending the first day in the Netherlands and Paris.

The team will meet investors in Germany and London on Tuesday 28 and will take additional investor slots upon request on Wednesday 29.

