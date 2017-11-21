Watermark
Fed rate rises expected to dampen CMBS in 2018, says Kroll

The unwinding of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet and anticipated rate rises are expected to put downward pressure on CMBS issuance next year, said Kroll Bond Rating Agency on Tuesday.

  • By David Bell
  • 21 Nov 2017

The US CMBS market has had a surprisingly strong year, with a full year volume expected to potentially hit $90bn, comfortably outstripping the $70bn sold last year despite the new burden of risk retention requirements.

In its 2018 outlook however, Kroll analysts said that a decline in maturing ...

