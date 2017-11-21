Watermark
Corestate issues first CB, increases it to €200m

Corestate Capital Holding, the German property company with €22bn of assets under management, issued its first convertible bond on Tuesday. The five year deal was increased by €50m due to the strength of the demand.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 21 Nov 2017

Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Berenberg were global coordinators, Jefferies bookrunner.

Launched at around 8am in London on Tuesday morning, the deal was covered quickly on the full deal size, according to a banker involved. It had an initial coupon range of 1% to 1.75% and an ...

