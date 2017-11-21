Nordea’s AT1 record is because of the Popular resolution, not despite it





Compare three illustrative moments in the fledgling life of the AT1 market. In February 2016, AT1 bond prices were hammered across European banks as Deutsche Bank looked like it might be unable to pay its coupons. In June 2017, Banco Popular’s €1.25bn of AT1s were wiped out when the bank went into resolution. On Tuesday, Nordea issued its first euro AT1 with a record low coupon of 3.5%.

The difference between the first and second events helps to explain the third.

The resolution of Banco Popular changed assumptions about AT1s, as the market saw for the first time how European regulators would deal with the instrument if the bank which issued it was failing.

The notes convert to equity, or are written down, when the bank’s common equity tier one (CET1) ratio falls below a certain trigger level. They were designed as “going concern” capital, meaning that they can be converted or written down as a mechanism to help a bank get back on track before it has actually failed and become a “gone concern”.

Popular had its AT1s written down after liquidity dried out as depositors took money out, not because of the bank reaching the CET1 trigger level. The write-down was after the bank had already become a “gone concern”, having hit its point of non-viability (PONV), according to the Single Supervisory Mechanism and Bank of Spain.

So why did this make AT1s appear more attractive to investors? Because if AT1s are likely to be converted when banks are a gone concern rather than a going concern, their risk assumptions can be changed.

Though it increases the losses the bank’s subordinated debt holders will take when regulators do intervene, as a “gone concern” bank will require more help, it decreases the chance of AT1s ever actually being touched, as there will always be more “going concern” scenarios than “gone concern”.

Another factor in the Popular resolution, in contrast to worries over Deutsche Bank's coupons, was the lack of a sell off across the asset class. Some other smaller Spanish lenders came under pressure, but it didn't rock the whole market.

The emergence of specialist bank capital funds has reduced the size and duration of sell-offs, as these funds see panic as an opportunity to pick up bargains and add to their holdings of AT1 credit.

The Popular resolution helped put the focus on the individual bank rather than the AT1 instrument as a whole. This benefits issuers with stronger credit profiles, like Nordea.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and the Swedish (soon to be Finnish) lender prices an AT1 with a coupon at 3.5%. The books closed with more than €6bn of demand. This is the tightest AT1 issued in a core currency, smashing the previous record by 1.25%.

Investors in Nordea's issue do not have to worry that a weaker bank anywhere else in Europe will disproportionately damage the value of their holdings. They can (partially) thank the Single Resolution Board for that confidence.



