Green BTL RMBS takes a step closer

UK buy-to-let mortgages are set to undergo a green revolution, with the introduction of new regulation that could create a new energy efficient UK RMBS asset class, said DBRS.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 21 Nov 2017

From April 2018 rental properties in England and Wales will have to meet a minimum energy standard requiring a property to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of at least ‘E’.

Without this rating properties will be considered sub-standard and landlords that fail to meet the standard will ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 111,131.36 317 13.04%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 96,639.32 283 11.34%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 81,749.66 249 9.60%
4 JPMorgan 61,554.22 191 7.22%
5 Credit Suisse 44,689.16 138 5.25%